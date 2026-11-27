In 2027, they plan to complete construction of the main structures of the "Mostytska" and "Varshavska" stations. These plans remain unchanged. Work is currently ongoing at the construction sites, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the construction of the metro to the Vynohradar residential district is one of the capital's important infrastructure projects. The first phase is currently under construction, providing for the construction of two stations – "Mostytska" and "Varshavska".

One of the priority areas of work is the section of European Union Avenue. Specialists are completing the relocation of utility networks here, including water and heating networks, gas pipelines, power cable lines, and communications networks. Stormwater drainage and water diversion systems are also being installed. A significant amount of work has already been completed in this section. Where the relocation of utility networks has been completed, restoration of the roadway and sidewalks has begun. The work is being carried out at an accelerated pace in order to restore traffic on European Union Avenue as quickly as possible - the statement said.

According to the feasibility study, the metro construction project in Vynohradar provides for three phases. The second phase includes the construction of another station with a branch line, while the third includes two launch complexes: a metro station and an electric depot.

All three construction phases are covered by the updated Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments of the City of Kyiv, which is planned to be implemented starting January 1, 2027. Accordingly, the project implementation deadline through 2035 specified in it applies to the entire scope of work, not only the two stations of the first phase that are currently under construction, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

At the same time, long-term planning for such a large-scale infrastructure project must take into account security and economic factors related to the full-scale war - the statement said.

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