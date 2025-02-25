The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has made a final decision in the case against the contractor who put budget funds on deposit instead of building the Vynohradar metro station. The court ordered the company to pay over UAH 139 million to the capital's budget.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case brought by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office to recover more than UAH 139 million from the company that was supposed to build the subway from Syrets to Vynohradar, but instead put the money on deposit - the post says.

According to the information, the budget money was placed on deposit accounts, and in 2021, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office went to court to recover the interest received in the amount of more than UAH 139 million in favor of the Kyiv community.

The case has been considered by the courts several times. In 2024, the Kyiv Commercial Court and the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal upheld the claim.

However, the contractor tried to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, which upheld it.

Thus, the final court decision provides for the recovery of UAH 139 million in favor of the Kyiv community.

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: KCSA told about the progress of work