NASA's Voyager 1 space probe, which is located approximately 26 billion km from Earth, has stopped transmitting scientific and technical data, sending only an empty radio signal. NASA reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Experts detected the malfunction on November 14, five days before the spacecraft was due to reach a historic milestone—the distance of one light-day from Earth.

Despite the communication problems, engineers confirmed that the probe had reached this milestone using the radio signal and trajectory calculations. It now takes 24 hours for a signal from Earth to reach the spacecraft.

How much longer will Voyager 1 be able to operate?

The 49-year-old space probe, launched in September 1977, is currently traveling through interstellar space at a speed of approximately 61,000 km/h.

Of the 10 scientific instruments with which the spacecraft was originally equipped, only 2 remain—a magnetometer and a plasma wave detector.

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Experts expect the probe's radioisotope power sources to run out in the 2030s, although the scientific instruments may stop operating even earlier. At the same time, the NASA team hopes to keep the spacecraft operational at least until its 50th anniversary in September 2027.

The mission of Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, was initially designed to last only 5 years. Both spacecraft have already left the heliosphere and continue their journey through interstellar space.

In approximately 40,000 years, Voyager 1 will approach another star, but by then it will have stopped functioning long ago.

The Voyager 1 probe has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth