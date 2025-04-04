Sheikh Hasina

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11299 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19738 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59285 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204561 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117702 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383406 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305177 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212895 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243774 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254874 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123937 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204561 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383406 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305177 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11540 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39394 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67625 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122321 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister of Bangladesh (1996–2001, since 2009)
News by theme

India tightens border security after Bangladesh's annexation threat

An adviser to Bangladesh's interim leader claims three Indian states with a Bengali population. India has stepped up border security after threats to annex territories.

News of the World • January 5, 06:44 AM • 30738 views

Bangladesh's Central Bank Governor accuses oligarchs of “robbing” financial institutions of nearly $17 billion

The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced the withdrawal of $16. 7 billion through schemes with loans and inflated import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.

News of the World • October 28, 09:24 AM • 16719 views

Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former prime minister for crimes against humanity during protests in the country

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.

News of the World • October 18, 01:23 AM • 18655 views

Fashion brands cut orders in Bangladesh after unrest caused delivery delays - FT

Leading fashion brands are shifting orders from Bangladesh due to unrest following the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Factories have been closed, some have been burned, leading to supply delays and loss of trust from international companies.

Economy • August 15, 09:29 AM • 27110 views

The US denies involvement in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina

The United States said it did not participate in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina. This denial came after Hasina's accusations that the United States was involved in her ouster in order to gain control of the island of St. Martin.

News of the World • August 13, 07:53 AM • 17772 views

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim government

Muhammad Yunus was appointed head of the interim government of Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made following a meeting between the president and leaders of the student movement against discrimination.

Economy • August 6, 09:46 PM • 41477 views

Bangladeshi Prime Minister resigns and flees the country amid mass protests in the country

Sheikha Hasina left her residence in Dhaka after it was stormed by protesters. The resignation comes amid massive unrest that has killed about 300 people over the past month.

News of the World • August 5, 11:29 AM • 17141 views

UN calls for an end to violence during protests in Bangladesh

The UN Human Rights Ombudsman has called on the Bangladeshi government to stop repressing peaceful protesters.

Society • August 4, 11:53 PM • 27853 views

Mass riots in Bangladesh: about 1200 detained, 173 killed

Mass protests against employment quotas continue in Bangladesh. According to AFP, about 1,200 people have been detained, and at least 173 people, including police officers, have been killed.

News of the World • July 23, 07:21 AM • 18366 views