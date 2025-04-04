An adviser to Bangladesh's interim leader claims three Indian states with a Bengali population. India has stepped up border
security after threats to annex territories.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced the withdrawal of $16. 7 billion through schemes with loans and inflated
import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the
arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.
Leading fashion brands are shifting orders from Bangladesh due to unrest following the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Factories have been closed, some have been burned, leading to supply delays and loss of trust from international companies.
The United States said it did not participate in the overthrow of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina. This denial came after Hasina's accusations that the United States was involved in her ouster in order to gain control of the island of St. Martin.
Muhammad Yunus was appointed head of the interim government of Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made following a meeting between the president and leaders of the student movement against discrimination.
Sheikha Hasina left her residence in Dhaka after it was stormed by protesters. The resignation comes amid massive unrest that has
killed about 300 people over the past month.
The UN Human Rights Ombudsman has called on the Bangladeshi government to stop repressing peaceful protesters.
Mass protests against employment quotas continue in Bangladesh. According to AFP, about 1,200 people have been detained, and at
least 173 people, including police officers, have been killed.