India tightens border security after Bangladesh's annexation threat

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138193 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175164 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104598 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134771 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133979 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60328 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103247 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175152 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183921 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133979 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134771 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144122 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135672 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152761 views
India tightens border security after Bangladesh's annexation threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30478 views

An adviser to Bangladesh's interim leader claims three Indian states with a Bengali population. India has stepped up border security after threats to annex territories.

ndia has stepped up security on its border with Bangladesh after an official representative of the country's new government threatened to annex part of India's northeast. This was reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on December 16, Mahfuz Alam, a senior adviser to the new interim leader of Bangladesh, accused the Indian government of “ghettoization” and “colonization” of the population of three states on Facebook: West Bengal, Tripura and Assam. These regions are predominantly populated by Bengali speaking Muslims.

According to him, Bangladesh began to “make progress” after the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pro-India regime last year. In his statement, an adviser to the new interim leader began to raise territorial issues. He showed a map depicting three Indian northwestern states that used to be part of Bangladesh.

The Daily Telegraph writes that the statement was removed after two hours of publication, but it has led to a deterioration in already tense relations between the neighboring countries.

Reminder

The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced that $16.7 billion was embezzled through schemes with loans and inflated import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
sheikh-hasinaSheikh Hasina
indiaIndia
banhladeshBangladesh

