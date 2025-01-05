ndia has stepped up security on its border with Bangladesh after an official representative of the country's new government threatened to annex part of India's northeast. This was reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

It is noted that on December 16, Mahfuz Alam, a senior adviser to the new interim leader of Bangladesh, accused the Indian government of “ghettoization” and “colonization” of the population of three states on Facebook: West Bengal, Tripura and Assam. These regions are predominantly populated by Bengali speaking Muslims.

According to him, Bangladesh began to “make progress” after the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pro-India regime last year. In his statement, an adviser to the new interim leader began to raise territorial issues. He showed a map depicting three Indian northwestern states that used to be part of Bangladesh.

The Daily Telegraph writes that the statement was removed after two hours of publication, but it has led to a deterioration in already tense relations between the neighboring countries.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Bangladesh announced that $16.7 billion was embezzled through schemes with loans and inflated import bills. The embezzlement took place with the support of the state during the rule of former Prime Minister Hasina.