Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former prime minister for crimes against humanity during protests in the country
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.
A Bangladeshi court has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after mass protests broke out in her country. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
The court ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her trial on November 18,
Details
According to him, Hasina led those who committed massacres and crimes against humanity between July and August.
It is noted that the court also issued arrest warrants for another 45 people, including former ministers who also fled the country.
Hasina, 77, has not been seen in public since fleeing Bangladesh. Her last official location is a military air base near the Indian capital New Delhi.
Bangladesh's health ministry said in August that more than 1,000 people had died in violence this summer after student-led protests against government hiring quotas escalated into mass demonstrations.
This period was the bloodiest in the country's history since its independence in 1971.
Recall
In August of this year, Sheikha Hasina left her residence in Dhaka after it was stormed by protesters. The resignation came amid massive unrest that has killed about 300 people over the past month.