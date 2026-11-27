On November 27, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Founding of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, while around the world, Black Friday and Buy Nothing Day take place at the end of November, traditionally falling on the fourth Friday of the month. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint James the Persian, the Great Martyr, is commemorated, UNN reports.

Day of the Founding of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

A significant scientific and historical date dedicated to the establishment of Ukraine’s highest state scientific organization. On November 27, 1918, the Constituent General Assembly of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences was held in Kyiv on the initiative of prominent scholars and with the support of Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi. At the assembly, the world-famous geochemist and biogeochemist Volodymyr Vernadskyi was elected the academy’s first president, while the orientalist Ahatanhel Krymskyi became its permanent secretary. The UAS became the first state institution in history to unite Ukraine’s leading scientific schools, establish a national library and botanical garden, and create a number of fundamental research institutes.

International Day Against Obesity (International Day Against Obesity / Anti-Obesity Day)

A global medical date launched at the initiative of the World Health Organization and international endocrinological associations. The event is dedicated to drawing public and governmental attention to the rapid spread of the obesity epidemic among adults and children, which is a key risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and musculoskeletal disorders. The day emphasizes the need for a balanced diet, regular physical activity, avoiding excessive consumption of trans fats and sugar, and timely consultations with dietitians and endocrinologists.

International Buy Nothing Day (Buy Nothing Day)

A global anti-consumerist campaign launched in 1992 in Canada by artist and social activist Ted Dave and popularized by the Adbusters media foundation. The event is traditionally held on the fourth Friday of November as a conscious protest against the culture of excessive consumption, impulse purchases, the unequal distribution of global resources, and environmental pollution caused by production and packaging waste. For 24 hours, participants in the campaign completely refrain from any financial expenditure, reminding people that the value of life is not measured by the number of things purchased.

Black Friday (Black Friday)

A worldwide day of major sales and discounts traditionally held on the Friday after the American Thanksgiving holiday and marking the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. The term originated in Philadelphia in the 1960s to describe the huge traffic jams and crowds of shoppers the day after Thanksgiving, and later acquired a commercial meaning as the day when retailers move into profit. In U.S. accounting, losses were recorded in red ink, while profits were recorded in black. Today, the event encompasses both brick-and-mortar retailers and the global e-commerce market.

Pins and Needles Day (Pins and Needles Day)

A historical date established in honor of the premiere of the iconic Broadway musical revue "Pins and Needles," which took place on November 27, 1937, at the Labor Stage Theatre in New York. The production was unique in that all its roles were performed by ordinary garment-industry workers—members of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union—and the musical ran for more than 1,100 performances, becoming a symbol of the protection of the labor rights of seamstresses, tailors, and textile workers.

Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint James the Persian, the Great Martyr—a noble Christian official at the court of the Persian king Yazdegerd I, who, out of fear of losing the ruler’s favor, temporarily renounced Christ but, after sincerely repenting, openly professed his faith before the new king, Bahram V, and suffered a brutal martyr’s death in 421 through the gradual cutting off of twenty-eight parts of his body, offering a prayer of thanks to God after each stroke of the sword.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate the Apostle Philip—a member of the twelve closest disciples of Jesus Christ, who preached the Gospel in Galilee, Greece, Syria, and Asia Minor and suffered martyrdom by being crucified upside down in the city of Hierapolis. This day also commemorates Saint Gregory Palamas, Archbishop of Thessaloniki—an outstanding Byzantine theologian and defender of the teaching of hesychasm.