Oil prices edged higher on Friday, November 27, and appear set to break a three-week losing streak. This comes as ongoing attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure have heightened concerns about supplies from the conflict-ridden Middle East. UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $96.61 per barrel by 04:50 GMT (06:50 Kyiv time), after gaining nearly $2 on Thursday to reach their highest level since November 6.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $85.78 per barrel, up $2.10, or 2.5%, from Wednesday. WTI trading was suspended on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Oil price forecast

"We believe that the price of Brent crude can still exceed $100 per barrel without a new major escalation in the Middle East, but this increasingly requires evidence of supply tightness," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Prices fell in previous weeks amid relief that U.S. President Donald Trump had not intensified military action against Iran following the midterm elections. However, Iran continues to attack vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports, while Yemen’s Houthis are striking Saudi infrastructure.

"The resumption of exports from the Gulf countries and reduced geopolitical risks support lower oil prices in 2027. However, depleted inventories, shipping-related risks, and slow refinery repairs leave the market vulnerable," OCBC analyst Christopher Siu Mo Siong said in a note.

Some operations were temporarily suspended on Thursday after a projectile struck a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The strike was the latest Houthi attack on key Saudi facilities, coming a day after the group claimed responsibility for attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest refinery and a major oil export hub, as well as the ports of Jeddah and Jazan on the Red Sea, amid escalating tensions between the two sides.

What OPEC+ decision is expected

In view of disruptions caused by the war with Iran, OPEC+ is likely to maintain its oil production targets at least through the first quarter of 2027 at a meeting on Sunday, two sources said.

Meanwhile, the publication writes, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries since late October. The latest incident caused a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Krai.

Separately, fires disrupted operations at refineries in Thailand (Bangchak) and Venezuela (Amuay) on Thursday.

Russian oil exports are pushing the global market toward a surplus — media