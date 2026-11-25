Increased oil shipments from Russia are contributing to an oversupply, which is expected to determine the state of the oil market next year and possibly in the years to come. Bloomberg reports this, UNN writes.

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Russia’s exports have averaged 3.65 million barrels per day since the beginning of the year, the highest annual average since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At the same time, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, overseas shipments in the four weeks to November 22 edged down to 3.92 million barrels per day, 30,000 barrels per day below the revised figure for the period to November 15.

The increase in exports comes on top of growing supplies from the Persian Gulf, prompting a growing number of market analysts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Sanford C Bernstein, to forecast a return to a global oil surplus, potentially leading to lower prices. The price of Brent crude has fallen by nearly a quarter from its late-October peak.

On Sunday, oil ministers from OPEC+, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, are due to hold talks to set preliminary production targets for 2027. These levels will be calculated based on new baselines derived from external assessments of each country’s sustainable production capacity.

Russia’s exports have increased this year despite the country’s difficulties in raising production in line with the increase in OPEC+ targets. Attacks on refineries are forcing Moscow to redirect oil it cannot process to exports, increasing overseas oil sales. A lull in these strikes usually allows repair work to be carried out, increasing refining and returning oil to domestic refineries, the publication writes.

Russia boosted oil exports to their highest level since July amid refinery strikes - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, as of November 24, Ukraine had struck 15 Russian oil refineries since the beginning of November. Based on Bloomberg’s calculations and government data, the combined design capacity of these refineries exceeds 3.6 million barrels per day—more than half of the country’s total capacity. Two more refineries were struck subsequently.

Samara double strike: General Staff confirms the targeting of the Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries

In the week to November 22, about 35 tankers loaded 26.17 million barrels of Russian oil, according to vessel-tracking data. By comparison, 31 million barrels were loaded on 40 vessels the previous week.

Shipment volumes fell by 700,000 barrels per day last week, averaging 3.74 million barrels per day, offsetting most of the increase seen the previous week.

Weekly shipment volumes can be volatile, affected by weather, maintenance, sanctions, military activity and the timing of departures. Data for recent weeks may be revised, as a significant proportion of vessels carrying Russian oil conceal their movements. This is particularly common in the Black Sea, where tankers may take at least a week to reappear on automated tracking screens after loading in Novorossiysk.

One shipment of Kazakhstan’s Kebco crude was made from Novorossiysk during the week. Since the beginning of September, Moscow has been routing all shipments of Kazakhstan’s oil through the Black Sea port, freeing up more capacity for its own supplies at Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, which is considered safer in terms of Ukrainian strikes.

The average gross value of Moscow’s oil shipments over four weeks fell to a two-month low of $2.27 billion per week in the 28 days to November 22. An $8-per-barrel decline in Urals crude prices and a $5 drop in ESPO crude prices caused the fall, while shipment volumes declined only slightly compared with the previous period.

On a weekly basis, the value of exports fell to approximately $1.94 billion, the lowest level in 11 weeks. The decline was driven by a decrease in total supply volumes, while prices for the key Russian crude grades Urals and ESPO remained virtually unchanged compared with the previous week, the publication writes.

Oil prices approached three-month lows