Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, November 24, trading near three-month lows amid signs of growing oil supplies and a potential supply glut in the market, although risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz persisted. UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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Brent crude oil futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.10 per barrel by 07:00 GMT (09:00 Kyiv time), after reaching their lowest level since August 27 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.97 per barrel, after earlier dropping to their lowest level since August 10.

"In recent days, Brent crude has largely lost its upward momentum as supply conditions remain favorable despite the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the market is weighing the possibility of a future supply glut amid continued tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to shipping," said Suvro Sarkar, head of energy research at DBS Bank.

"However, the risk of another price surge cannot be ruled out, as nothing has changed in the talks between the United States and Iran, and both sides may test each other's resolve to some extent in blocking the strait," he said.

Iranian television channel Press TV reported that the naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday, November 23, that three tankers that violated the rules caught fire after striking sea mines in the strait.

The United States is also investigating Iran's involvement in cyberattacks on 50 energy tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and other people familiar with the situation.

Libya's Sharara oil pipeline resumed operations after an "illegal group" shut a valve on the pipeline, and oil began flowing into tanks at the Akakus oil storage facility in Zawiya, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

Although increased supply is weighing on prices, analysts say the market remains volatile.

"Despite some improvement in inventories and product availability, the oil market remains under significant pressure," Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ, said in a research note to clients.

"Oil prices, time spreads, refining margins and investor positioning increasingly indicate that the market expects conditions to normalize. However, logistics remain constrained and oil inventories are low. Thus, the oil system appears to be moving from acute shortage to persistent vulnerability rather than returning to normal conditions," he said.

Deutsche Bank said global liquid hydrocarbon inventories rose by 52 million barrels in October, implying a supply surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day. Evidence is mounting that the global market is rebalancing and moving into a surplus, although setbacks could slow this progress, the bank said in a research report.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed that U.S. crude oil and petroleum product inventories likely increased last week.

Oil continues to fall after declining for three consecutive weeks