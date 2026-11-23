Oil prices continued to fall on Monday, November 23, as investors focused on oil supplies from the Middle East, while ongoing attacks on shipping and oil refineries in the Middle East provided support for prices. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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Brent crude oil futures fell by 60 cents, or 0.65%, to $91.97 per barrel by 08:44 GMT (10:44 Kyiv time). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 49 cents, or 0.59%, to $82.92 per barrel.

Last week, Brent fell by 4%, while WTI fell by 5%.

World oil prices are falling for the third consecutive week – Bloomberg explained what is happening in the market

However, the unresolved U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continued to support prices. On Sunday, November 22, Iran-backed Houthis said they had attacked an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, while the British UKMTO reported multiple attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

"Oil recorded its third consecutive weekly decline, with the pressure coming primarily from the supply side," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

"However, it would be irresponsible to conclude that oil will now be delivered smoothly and in huge volumes. Iranian attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz are taking their toll," he added.

Bahrain said that on Saturday, November 21, Iran attacked a civilian industrial facility, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported a missile and drone strike on U.S. military positions in the kingdom, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based.

In Turkey, talks on Sunday at the global COP31 climate conference collapsed for the first time since 2009 after countries failed to agree to include a statement on phasing out fossil fuels in the text of the final declaration.

Deep divisions: why the UN “climate” summit ended in failure

Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries said that fossil fuels would play a role in the economy in the near future, and they lobbied to exclude any mention of fossil fuels from the text, conference observers reported.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has previously defended the use of fossil fuels.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to determine their oil production policy through 2027. The group includes OPEC countries and other oil producers, such as russia.