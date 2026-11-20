Global oil prices may end lower for a third consecutive week despite the threat of new U.S. strikes on Iran. Expectations of ample crude supplies prevail in the market, restraining price increases amid geopolitical tensions. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

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On Friday, November 20, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading near $83 per barrel, while benchmark Brent was priced at around $92.

According to the agency, Brent lost approximately 20% of its value during November. The main reasons were the restoration of oil supplies from the Middle East and the absence of new large-scale U.S. strikes on Iran.

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U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide on further actions against Tehran. At the same time, Energy Secretary Chris Wright reported record volumes of oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why oil is getting cheaper despite the threat of war

Analysts note that even an escalation of the situation in the Middle East is currently unable to offset the impact of abundant supplies.

In particular, Iraq is selling oil at significant discounts, which is putting additional pressure on global oil prices.

Meanwhile, following a meeting in Shenzhen, the United States, China, and russia said they intended to increase the production and supply of petroleum products, although they did not specify any concrete mechanisms.

As of Friday morning, January WTI futures had risen 0.8% to $83.08 per barrel. Brent had closed the previous session at $91.98.

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