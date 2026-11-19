Attacks by Ukrainian drones have reduced the combined crude oil processing volumes of Russian refineries by 45% since the end of October. Reuters reports this, citing “two industry sources,” UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Russia is already facing fuel shortages in some regions and limited export capacity due to the devastating Ukrainian strikes. The attacks have already disrupted or halted the operation of 15 of Russia’s 35 major oil refineries, compared with 9 in the middle of last week.

After almost daily drone strikes over the past 20 days, crude oil processing volumes at Russian oil refineries fell to approximately 400,000 tonnes per day, or about 3 million barrels per day, from more than 700,000 tonnes per day at the end of October - the article says.

At the same time, it is indicated that despite a sharp decline at individual refineries in russia, average total processing volumes in November have remained above 500,000 tonnes per day. This is only 5–10% below the September and October figures.

We remind you

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the targeting of the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in the Kuban.

Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries