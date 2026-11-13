Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery, with a capacity of about 15 million tonnes of oil per year. As noted by the General Staff, the Volgograd oil refinery is one of the key "fuel stations" for the Russian army in the south. Fuel from here is sent to the front and to airfields from which aircraft take off to strike Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel. According to the General Staff, a fire broke out on the plant's premises following the attack. The primary oil-refining units AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5 and AVT-6, a hydrotreatment unit, a loading and unloading rack, and 6 tanks of 2,000 cubic meters each were hit.

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However, every hour of downtime at such a plant means less diesel fuel for tanks and trucks, less jet fuel for aircraft, and fewer oil rubles with which the aggressor creates weapons of murder — missiles, Shaheds and explosives - the statement said.

The General Staff added that, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy's military and economic potential and forcing russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

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Recall

As reported by UNN, Russian Volgograd was attacked by drones overnight into Friday, November 13.

It was reported that, as a result of the attack, a local oil refinery, LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka, caught fire in the city. Its capacity accounts for about 5% of the total annual volume of oil refining in the russian federation.