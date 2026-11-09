"Rosneft" has again restricted fuel sales across Russia due to attacks on oil refineries

The Russian oil company "Rosneft" has once again introduced restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at its filling stations in various regions of Russia. The limits returned after a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, which once again aggravated fuel supply problems in the country. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The restrictions are in effect in Karelia, Buryatia, Arkhangelsk, Novosibirsk and Penza regions, as well as in Krasnoyarsk and Zabaykalsky Krais.

In Zabaykalsky Krai, authorities said that "Rosneft's" restrictions apply throughout the country, since the company operates in 62 regions. There are no announcements about the introduction of limits on "Rosneft's" official website. Journalists from the publication "People of Baikal"* contacted the company's hotline to find out whether restrictions had indeed been introduced throughout the country. The operator clarified the region, after which they replied that they did not have such information.

"„Rosneft" is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in cities, 50 liters on highways)," the Ministry of Economic Development of Zabaykalsky Krai said in a statement. At the same time, directly in Zabaykalsky Krai, according to the ministry, the limit is 50 liters. Dispensing fuel into cans is prohibited. Russian media reported the day before on restrictions at the network's filling stations in Chita, the administrative center of the krai.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Zabaykalsky Krai, taking reserves into account, more than 26,000 tonnes of fuel remain in the krai. These reserves should last for approximately one month. An additional 10,000 tonnes of fuel are already on their way to Zabaykalsky Krai, more than 6,000 tonnes of which are AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline.

On Sunday, the head of Karelia, Artur Parfenchikov, also announced the introduction of similar restrictions on fuel sales.

Why the restrictions are being introduced again

It is noted that limits on gasoline sales have returned amid the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. Over the past week and a half, four facilities linked to "Rosneft" have been attacked.

In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery