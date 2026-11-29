Ukrainian manufacturers are developing inexpensive interceptor missiles to combat Russian jet-powered drones, but establishing their mass production remains a key task. This was stated by Bohdan Danyliv, head of the military department of the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, in an interview with Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, reports UNN.

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According to the expert, on the eve of winter, jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles remain among the greatest threats to Ukraine. The situation is complicated by unstable supplies of Patriot missiles, a shortage of modern air defense systems, and the significant resources required to maintain various weapons systems.

Danyliv emphasized that Ukraine is already working on its own means of countering Russian jet-powered drones. However, creating an affordable interceptor without the ability to produce it serially will not solve the problem.

European bureaucracy is slowing down defense development

Danyliv identified excessive bureaucracy as one of the main obstacles to cooperation between Ukraine and European defense companies. According to him, testing procedures, approval of technical requirements, and government procurement sometimes take years.

The expert also emphasized the need to develop its own anti-ballistic systems, although their creation could take several years. In particular, work continues on the "Freya" system jointly with European partners.

At the same time, Danyliv warned that due to systematic Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, the coming winter could prove significantly more difficult for Ukraine than the previous one.

Instead of expensive surface-to-air missiles, Ukraine may receive a new means of combating jet-powered drones