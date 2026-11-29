Russia is probably preparing another massive missile attack on Ukraine, which may take place within the next 2–3 days. This is reported by monitoring channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to monitoring resources, the Russians have prepared 41 ballistic missiles and 11 Kalibr cruise missiles. In addition, it is claimed that 5 Russian strategic aviation aircraft have already been loaded with munitions, while at least 2 more aircraft could additionally be equipped with missiles.

Monitoring channels recommend that Ukrainians charge their power banks and stock up on drinking water in case of disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

It should be emphasized that the information about the specific timing of a possible attack and the number of missiles prepared has not been officially confirmed.

Zelenskyy previously warned of preparations for new strikes

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that Russia had prepared another nighttime raid and missile strikes against Ukraine.

Ukrainians should not ignore air-raid alerts, remain in shelters in the event of a threat, and follow official reports from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy warned of Russia preparing a new massive strike