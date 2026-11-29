In Rivne, the lights on the New Year’s tree near the Zlata Plaza shopping and entertainment center were switched on November 29, while preparations for the opening of the main holiday trees continue in other Ukrainian cities. Most celebrations are scheduled for early December, UNN reports.

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Rivne’s main 18-meter Christmas tree on Teatralna Square will be unveiled on December 6, Saint Nicholas Day. At the same time, due to the situation in the power system, its illumination will not operate during power outages.

In Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a 16-meter Christmas tree is being installed on Sofia Square, decorated according to the “Light Within” concept. It will be unveiled on December 6, and the festive illumination will operate autonomously using a generator and batteries so as not to place additional strain on the power system.

An anti-tank “hedgehog” instead of a star and festive Christmas trees at no cost to the budget

In Lviv, the main Christmas tree will be unveiled on December 5 at 6:00 p.m. near the Opera House. Its top will traditionally be decorated with an anti-tank “hedgehog”—a symbol of Ukrainians’ resilience that was first used in 2022. The tree itself will be donated to the city.

In Khmelnytskyi, an 18-meter Christmas tree will be unveiled on December 6. Its frame, decorations, and illumination, purchased back in 2017, will be used to set it up, so installing the tree will not require additional expenditures from the community budget.

In Kremenchuk, the main Christmas tree will light up as early as December 4, simultaneously with the opening of the holiday fair. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 6 in Taras Shevchenko Park.

What the country's main Christmas tree in Kyiv will look like — details revealed and concept presented