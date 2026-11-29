During the night of November 29, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others, including a 14-year-old girl. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The strike destroyed a private house. Rescuers recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman from under the rubble and also pulled her 14-year-old daughter from the debris and handed her over to medics. Emergency workers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding covering an area of 50 sq. m. Nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris - the State Emergency Service said in a post.

A strike was also recorded at another address, near a nine-story residential building.

Rescuers inspected the high-rise buildings to search for and provide assistance to the injured. Buildings of two educational institutions were also damaged - the State Emergency Service noted.

We remind you

On November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia was already completing preparations for a new massive strike on Ukraine.