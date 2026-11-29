Russia struck Zaporizhzhia: a woman was killed, a girl among the three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia destroyed a house and claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. Three people were wounded, including her 14-year-old daughter.
During the night of November 29, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others, including a 14-year-old girl. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The strike destroyed a private house. Rescuers recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman from under the rubble and also pulled her 14-year-old daughter from the debris and handed her over to medics. Emergency workers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding covering an area of 50 sq. m. Nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris
A strike was also recorded at another address, near a nine-story residential building.
Rescuers inspected the high-rise buildings to search for and provide assistance to the injured. Buildings of two educational institutions were also damaged
We remind you
On November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia was already completing preparations for a new massive strike on Ukraine.