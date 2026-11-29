In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, rescuers have set up an assistance center and are addressing the aftermath of the enemy attack. The State Emergency Service reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 8 residential buildings in the city were damaged—the windows in the apartments were blown out, and there is no electricity.

To support residents, State Emergency Service units set up an assistance center. Here, people can warm up, charge their phones, and receive the necessary support. At the same time, emergency workers are helping residents cover the blown-out windows to protect their homes from the cold and bad weather and restore basic living conditions as quickly as possible — the statement says.

Background

The day before, three people were injured in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that people in Bila Tserkva and Brovary had been left without electricity for several days, despite different information in the reports.

The Russian Federation attacked a water supply facility with three missiles, burned down a market, and launched an "Oreshnik" at Bila Tserkva - Zelenskyy