Illustrative photo

The Russian army attacked Kremenchuk with a drone, hitting the courtyard of an apartment building and injuring six people. This was reported by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Diakivnych, according to UNN.

In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV struck the courtyard of an apartment building. A fire broke out in an open area and on the balcony of one of the apartments. The window glazing of nearby buildings was also damaged - the regional administration head reported.

Initially, three people were known to have been injured, but their number has now risen to six.

According to уточнена information, six people were injured. Five of them were hospitalized. All are receiving the necessary assistance - Diakivnych noted.

In the Poltava region, Russia attacked industrial facilities in the Kremenchuk district, there are hits