REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

On "Black Friday," shoppers spent a total of $13.1 billion online — 11.1% more than last year. Consumers purchased electronics and toys most actively. Reuters reports this, citing data from Adobe Analytics, according to UNN.

This figure slightly exceeded Adobe’s initial forecast, according to which spending on this key sales day was expected to amount to around $12.9 billion. Retailers offered significant discounts on clothing and household appliances, trying to attract Americans feeling the pressure of inflation and high fuel prices.

In the United States, shoppers seek relief in steep "Black Friday" discounts amid inflationary pressures - media

During the current holiday season, consumers are expected to try to make the most of their budgets: they will look for good deals and use artificial intelligence to compare prices carefully.

Shoppers are also actively using the "buy now, pay later" service. According to preliminary forecasts by Adobe Analytics, online spending on "Cyber Monday" could reach $1.09 billion thanks to this mechanism, 5.3% more than last year.

Fear of missing out: why “Black Friday” makes us buy even unnecessary things

According to the Adobe report, gaming products and electronics were in the greatest demand on "Black Friday." At the same time, consumers took advantage of discounts to purchase essential goods: cleaning supplies, pet-care products, and personal hygiene items.