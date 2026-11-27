REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Holiday spending in the United States — a season that unofficially begins on "Black Friday" — is expected to exceed last year's high figures by 4–6%, but signs of strain lie behind these optimistic numbers, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

After recovering from the holiday feast, American shoppers flocked to stores on Friday morning in search of bargains — deals attractive enough to offset financial pressure from persistent inflation and high fuel prices.

According to a number of economic forecasts, holiday spending in the United States — a season that unofficially begins on "Black Friday" — is expected to exceed last year's high figures by 4–6%. However, signs of strain lie behind these optimistic numbers.

A significant share of this growth is driven by inflation (which reached 3.8% — approximately one percentage point higher than in each of the previous two years), while consumer sentiment remains unstable.

Not all shoppers were impressed by the discounts offered on Friday morning. Thirty-year-old Chris Nyle had hoped for a larger discount than the $50 markdown on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console (bringing the price after the discount to $450). "Inflation has risen — even a McChicken sandwich (at McDonald's) has become more expensive," Nyle said while choosing gifts for his two sons at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to Adobe Analytics, a division of Adobe that analyzes consumer behavior, online sales on "Black Friday" are expected to increase by 9.2% compared with last year, reaching $12.9 billion.

Still, many shoppers — like Nyle — chose to shop the old-fashioned way: in stores themselves. Nyle explains that store managers sometimes have the authority to increase the discount, while the absence of delivery costs is another strong argument in favor of shopping offline.

In addition

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent approximately $7.1 billion online on Thanksgiving, 10.4% more than a year earlier.

Overall, the National Retail Federation forecasts that retail sales during the holiday period (November–December) will rise by 4.2% compared with last year and exceed $1 trillion. Experts at the Mastercard Economics Institute and EY Parthenon forecast sales growth of more than 5%.

Final results often turn out to be better than pre-holiday forecasts. Nevertheless, consumers remain cautious. A November survey conducted by the National Retail Federation (NRF) showed that 82% of consumers are taking measures to control holiday spending — for example, by buying less expensive gifts. Nyle said he plans to limit himself to purchasing products discounted by at least 40% from the wholesale price.

Target (TGT.N), Dollar Tree (DLTR.O), and Kohl's (KSS.N) indicated in their recent earnings reports that shoppers had begun to economize. Kohl's CEO Michael Bender noted on Tuesday that consumers are becoming "increasingly selective" in their choices and are trying to "get the most out of every dollar."

The high cost of living became one of the key issues earlier this month, when voters delivered a convincing victory to the Democratic Party in the elections, effectively punishing U.S. President Donald Trump for the war with Iran, which led to an increase in the cost of living.

"Behind the overall growth figure lies the reality: shoppers are in a difficult financial position," said Anjali Jhanchandani, a lecturer at New York University's School of Professional Studies.

Despite these concerns, 87% of the 1,200 consumers surveyed by Deloitte in October said they intended to take part in the five-day holiday sales period — from Thanksgiving through "Cyber Monday" (November 30). According to Deloitte, this is the highest figure in the past decade.

"People love spending money during the holidays," even though "there is still hidden stress in society," says Katie Thomas, head of the Kearney Consumer Institute, a division of the international consulting firm Kearney.

According to a survey conducted by Kearney, shoppers with middle and low incomes—who have been switching to cheaper goods for several months in a row—are more likely than wealthier consumers to plan to spend less this year than last year.

Nevertheless, even affluent people may be feeling financial pressure. Most forecasts for holiday spending were made before the recent stock-market correction that followed the midterm elections, problems at microchip maker Nvidia (NVDA.O), and growing concerns about an artificial-intelligence (AI) "bubble." As UBS analysts noted in a review on Tuesday, the downturn could weaken the so-called "wealth effect," which had previously allowed wealthy shoppers to spend heavily.

What else to know

Rising raw-material costs—including those for petroleum products such as plastic—have affected the prices of some goods more than others.

Toy prices—which typically involve a high proportion of plastic in their production—have risen 13.2% since the beginning of the year. This prompted Mattel (MAT.O), the maker of Barbie dolls, to lower its annual forecast, as consumers proved unwilling to pay higher prices.

At the same time, the toy category is being supported by some rather unexpected products. Retailers Best Buy (BBY.N) and Target named trading cards, including those featuring Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, as a key driver of sales growth. According to e-commerce platform Omnisend, NeeDoh sensory stress-relief toys were selling for $24.99 on Amazon in October—nearly three times more than a year earlier—due to high demand.

Rick Waldenberg, CEO of toy maker Learning Resources Inc. (a company involved in the lawsuits that led to the cancellation of Trump-era tariffs), said demand remains roughly at the same level. However, he added that forecasting ahead of "Black Friday" is quite difficult.

"People won't go shopping until they buy a turkey," Waldenberg remarked.

Artificial intelligence could also significantly change the dynamics of holiday shopping. According to Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge, as consumers use AI to search for deals—and sometimes to make purchases—and retailers become increasingly adept at changing prices with the help of technology, the deepest discounts may appear closer to Christmas.

Nile also falls into this category. He told Reuters that he is not buying a Nintendo Switch 2 yet, hoping its price will come down.

"My advice," Orabone said, "is to be patient. Don't jump at the first offer you see."

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