Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

In the first half of November, global clothing retailers, including Zara and H&M, shifted nearly one-tenth of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other manufacturing hubs in Asia. The move was prompted by worker protests that disrupted production, as well as rising costs that weakened the country’s competitive advantages. Reuters reported this, citing three factory owners, UNN reports.

Details

According to the factory owners, between November 1 and 18, brands redirected orders worth approximately $254 million, most of them to neighboring India. The shift deals a serious blow to one of the key pillars of Bangladesh’s economy, and the consequences could prove more prolonged than the current unrest.

Industry representatives say that rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty have weakened the low-cost advantage that made Bangladesh the world’s second-largest clothing exporter after China. This has prompted global brands to seek alternative sources of supply.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the protests caused production losses of more than $400 million. The sector accounts for more than 80% of the country’s export earnings and nearly 40% of jobs in the manufacturing sector.

Which other countries will benefit

According to industry representatives, India has been the biggest beneficiary of the redistribution of orders. At the same time, buyers are also turning their attention to Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, seeking to reduce supply-chain risks and improve the reliability of order fulfillment.

The situation escalated on Wednesday, when Bangladesh’s authorities approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers—although this was the smallest increase in four decades.

The increase was significantly below the demands of workers, who insisted on more than doubling wages. This triggered new clashes with police, despite Abdur Rahman Tarafder, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, calling the increase "satisfactory" and expressing hope that all workers would return to work from Saturday.

Industry representatives say that even this increase reduces Bangladesh’s advantage over India in terms of labor costs, although trade unions argue that wages remain low by global standards in the garment industry. Factory owners, who agreed to speak anonymously because of concerns about their relationships with international buyers, said the unrest had prompted global brands such as Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Celio and others to redirect their orders, with India receiving the bulk of them.

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Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, declined to comment in response to Reuters’ questions, while M&S, H&M and Celio did not respond to requests for comment at all.

After Reuters published its report, shares of Indian textile companies rose: Gokaldas Exports shares jumped 11%, while Trident gained approximately 5%. Shares of other potential beneficiaries, including Welspun Living, KPR Mill and Vardhman Textiles, each rose by about 2%.

M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that rising wages, as well as higher utility and raw-material costs, were increasing pressure on manufacturers.

"The wage increase raised costs precisely when buyers are demanding lower prices and competition from other supplier countries is intensifying," he said.

Mahmud Hasan Khan, the association’s president, declined to name specific brands, but noted that temporarily shifting some orders to other regions was helping the industry retain international customers while minimizing financial losses.

What else you need to know

Factory owners told the media that greater concern was caused by the fact that orders already redirected could lead to a loss of business in the future, as buyers reassessed where to source clothing.

The persistent energy shortage, exacerbated by the crisis in the Middle East, intensified production disruptions and forced some factories to rely on more expensive alternative energy sources.

Chowdhury said that buyers were increasingly prioritizing delivery times over price when choosing suppliers.

"Price becomes secondary when brands are under pressure to meet strict delivery deadlines," he said.

India can offer buyers a delivery advantage of about a week, while Vietnam and Cambodia can shorten order lead times by as much as 15 days, Chowdhury said.

Competing supply hubs can typically complete production and delivery within 60–90 days, compared with about 120 days in Bangladesh, he added.

The disruptions also led to production bottlenecks, causing manufacturers around Dhaka to lose approximately 20 to 25 production days. Some are considering overtime and expensive air freight to meet delivery commitments.

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Khan Monirul Alam, managing director of Alps Apparels Group, which supplies mainly European brands, said that the unrest was already affecting new business.

"Since November 1, most of my buyers have stopped placing orders because of the unrest," Alam said. "They tell us that our orders have been moved, delayed or canceled, and that they have already found alternative solutions."

Political tensions surrounding the possible return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka from India have heightened concerns about further disruptions.

Industry leaders said that restoring stability and uninterrupted production would be crucial to retaining international buyers. Chowdhury warned that orders moved elsewhere during periods of instability might not return even after conditions improve.

"The task is to rebuild buyers' confidence before temporary changes become long-term sourcing decisions," he said. "Brands have options. They will not wait for us if instability persists."