Rumors about the new iPhone 20 Pro include reports of a titanium frame and ceramic details in a limited edition. UNN reports this, citing Mashable.

Details

As for the iPhone Pro's body, Apple has historically alternated between using aluminum and titanium.

The iPhone 15 Pro models, introduced in 2023, as well as the iPhone 16 Pro, had titanium bodies, but Apple returned to an all-aluminum body in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. However, the iPhone Air and the foldable iPhone Duo still have titanium bodies, likely because of the material's lower weight and greater durability compared with aluminum.

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The company also uses ceramic components in some of its devices, including the Apple Watch Ultra and certain versions of the Apple Watch Series 12.

Now, two rumors claim that Apple is going to use both of these materials in the upcoming iPhone 20 Pro. An insider under the nickname Fixed Focus Digital claims on MacRumors that Apple plans to make parts of the middle section of the phone's frame from 3D-printed titanium. This does not necessarily mean that the entire body will be made of titanium, but it could increase its strength and durability.

Separately, the same insider reported on Weibo that they had obtained ceramic components for Apple's long-awaited anniversary iPhone, which is expected to be released next year alongside the regular iPhone 20 Pro. According to the insider, these components will be produced in a very limited run, suggesting that they will be used only in a limited edition.

The characteristics of these ceramic details are unclear, so it is difficult to say whether the phone's frame will be made of ceramic or whether this material will be used only for a small component, the publication notes.