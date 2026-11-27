U.S. President Donald Trump does not know whether Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will attend the next G20 meeting in Florida, U.S., and said that if Russia had remained a member of the G8, there might not have been a war in Ukraine. He said this to reporters overnight on November 27, UNN reports.

Details

"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly could. Some people wouldn't like it," Trump said in response to a question about whether he expected Putin to attend the G20 summit.

"You know, when he was a member of the G8, if he had remained a member, President Obama wanted him to leave. And if he had remained a member, perhaps we wouldn't have this war right now. He was very offended when that happened," the U.S. president continued.

"I would say that if it were up to me, I would want... I thought it was a much more powerful group when Russia, which you are talking about, was in it," Trump noted.

"I believe that if they hadn't done that, I am truly firmly convinced that if they hadn't done that, we wouldn't have this war right now," he said.

Supplement

The Kremlin, Reuters notes, said on November 26 that a decision on Putin's participation in the summit had not yet been made.

After meeting with Trump last week, Putin said that he would consider participating in the meeting after discussing it with the U.S. president, but said that he would need to take the situation in Russia into account when deciding whether to travel to the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would like Russia to renounce military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hope that this could lead to a swift settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Trump wants Putin to end aggression in Europe and quickly make peace with Ukraine