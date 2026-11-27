U.S. President Donald Trump commented on his words last week, when he called Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin his "friend," while the day before he pointed to Russia’s military aggression and how he had asked for it to stop, UNN writes.

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"The both things can be said, but look, you have to understand something, we want to make a deal, we want to stop killing. I could say he's not a friend or whether I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done, they're losing 25,000 people a month. I could walk in and say I don't like you, and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin, you know. The biggest problem to that settlement is the fact, that you have two leaders that really hate each other. So, when I go, and happen to get along with him, I've known him a long time," Trump told reporters on November 26.

When asked to clarify that his "tone sounds a little tougher this week regarding Putin," Trump said: "I don't know if it was tougher."

"I'm the one that put tremendous taxes and sanctions on Russia. No, I've been very tough on Russia. But I want to make a deal if we can make a deal. And I think that, you know, I've negotiated all my life. (...) I could walk in and say the opposite and get absolutely nowhere," Trump said.

We remind you

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen would have sparked a strong and mixed reaction in the West. European politicians criticized attempts to present the summit as a historic event, while U.S. senators warned Trump against befriending the United States’ geopolitical rivals.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a post by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called Vladimir Putin his friend, emphasizing that such statements cause pain to the families of Ukrainians who were killed.

Zelenskyy compared Trump's words about friendship with Putin to a statement about friendship with Hitler