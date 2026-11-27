Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the issue of conducting a humanitarian mission on the Kinburn Spit has not yet been taken up. The ombudsman said this while speaking with media representatives, UNN reports.

According to him, before the relevant negotiations begin, it is necessary to obtain the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on whether a ceasefire can be ensured without harming the country's defense capabilities.

Details

The ombudsman said he had already received appeals regarding the possibility of conducting a humanitarian operation in Mykolaiv region. However, ensuring security and coordinating the relevant actions with the Ukrainian military remain the priority.

I saw this information, and appeals have already been submitted to me. As for Mykolaiv region, we have not yet taken this up. As a person directly involved in this, I proceed first from the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In order to convey any proposal to the Russian side with the participation of American mediators, I need to hear the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Until I receive an answer on whether a ceasefire can be ensured without affecting our defense capabilities, we cannot speak of any region — Lubinets explained.

He clarified that preparations are currently underway for humanitarian operations during which people are to be evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. A decision on conducting a similar humanitarian mission on the Kinburn Spit has not yet been made.

Reminder

As UNN reported, residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky were transferred to territory controlled by Ukraine. The ombudsman's team identified their needs.