Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates was named the best city in the world for foreigners to live in in 2026. The top three also included the Mexican capital, Mexico City, and Málaga in Spain. Overall, the UAE and Spain were the most successful countries in the ranking, with each represented by three cities in the top ten. Meanwhile, Berlin, New York, Frankfurt and London, traditionally popular among foreigners, found themselves among the outsiders. This is stated in the results of a study by the international platform InterNations, reports UNN.

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The international platform InterNations has published the results of its Expat City Ranking 2026 study, which identified the best and worst cities in the world for expats—people who temporarily or permanently reside outside their home countries.

A total of 7,786 people representing 162 nationalities took part in the survey. Overall, the ranking included 33 cities worldwide, with at least 50 foreign residents surveyed in each. Participants assessed 53 factors related to living abroad. These included quality of life, career prospects, financial situation, housing affordability, healthcare, safety, transport infrastructure, the level of bureaucracy, ease of settling in, and local residents' attitudes toward foreigners.

The world's top ten cities for expats in 2026 included:

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE);

Mexico City (Mexico);

Málaga (Spain);

Dubai (UAE);

Abu Dhabi (UAE);

Lisbon (Portugal);

Singapore;

Madrid (Spain);

Valencia (Spain);

The Hague (Netherlands).

The UAE led the ranking: what attracts foreigners

The United Arab Emirates achieved the best results among the top five in the ranking. Three cities in the country received high scores thanks to employment opportunities, the ease of processing documents, the availability of digital government services, and favorable conditions for foreigners to settle in.

Ras Al Khaimah topped this year's ranking, after placing sixth in 2024. The city ranked first for ease of settling in, working abroad, career prospects, and handling everyday and administrative matters. In addition, Ras Al Khaimah ranked second in terms of foreigners' satisfaction with their personal finances.

According to the survey results, 86% of foreigners rated the ease of obtaining a visa positively, while the average among all study participants was 55%. In addition, 86% of respondents noted the friendliness of local residents. About 85% of those surveyed said their income was sufficient for a comfortable life, while 84% were satisfied with their life in the city. Housing affordability was one of Ras Al Khaimah's main advantages. Specifically, 80% of foreigners said they had found it easy to secure accommodation, compared with an average of 44% among study participants. The cost of housing was rated positively by 69% of respondents, while the average was only 32%.

At the same time, the city also has a number of drawbacks. In terms of overall quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah ranked only 18th. Forty percent of those surveyed were satisfied with the availability of public transport. In addition, the average working week among foreigners employed full-time was 45.7 hours, compared with an average of 42.2 hours among study participants.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which ranked fourth and fifth respectively, also received high scores for career opportunities, the digitalization of government services, and the ease of handling administrative matters. However, in terms of satisfaction with personal finances, Dubai ranked 20th and Abu Dhabi 24th. In Dubai, for example, only 29% of those surveyed rated housing costs positively, while in Abu Dhabi, 60% of foreigners considered their income sufficient for a comfortable life.

Mexico City was named the best city for financial conditions

The capital of Mexico ranked second overall, first in terms of satisfaction with personal finances and second in terms of how easy it is for foreigners to adapt. In Mexico City, 75% of respondents were satisfied with their financial situation, while 84% believed their income was sufficient for a comfortable life. The city also proved popular among foreigners who work remotely or run their own businesses. Among employed survey participants, 43% work fully remotely, while 27% own a business.

At the same time, Mexico City received low scores on a number of other indicators. In particular, the Mexican capital ranked 23rd for overall quality of life and 31st out of 33 possible places for safety. In addition, 61% of respondents rated the quality of the city's air negatively.

Spain became the most attractive European country for expats

Among European countries, Spain showed the best results, with three of its cities making it into the top ten of the global ranking.

Malaga ranked third overall and became the city with the highest level of satisfaction among foreigners with their lives. In particular, 86% of surveyed expats said they were satisfied with living in the city, compared with an average of 70% among all study participants. More than half of respondents in Malaga — 51% — plan to stay in the city permanently. The Spanish city is especially popular among foreigners of retirement age. The average age of survey participants in Malaga was 60, while retirees accounted for 35% of respondents. At the same time, Malaga received some of the lowest scores for career prospects, ranking 31st on this indicator.

Valencia, which ranked ninth overall, topped the quality-of-life category for the fourth consecutive time among the published InterNations rankings. However, the city ranked last for career prospects.

Madrid, which ranked eighth overall, came second in the world for quality of life.

Germany became the main underperformer in the ranking

In contrast to the UAE and Spain, Germany showed some of the worst results. All four German cities included in the study ended up among the ten worst places for foreigners to live.

The ten cities with the lowest expat ratings in 2026 included:

Milan (Italy);

London (United Kingdom);

Zurich (Switzerland);

Hamburg (Germany);

Munich (Germany);

Toronto (Canada);

Istanbul (Turkey);

Frankfurt am Main (Germany);

New York (USA);

Berlin (Germany).

The main problems foreigners face in German cities were the high cost of housing, difficulties finding accommodation, bureaucracy, the language barrier and insufficient digitalization of government services.

Berlin was named the worst city for expats in 2026, ranking last — 33rd — overall. In particular, 71% of surveyed foreigners were dissatisfied with housing costs in the German capital, while 68% reported difficulties finding accommodation. Another 67% of respondents faced difficulties when interacting with local authorities. Only 42% of those surveyed were satisfied with their financial situation in Berlin, while 17% of respondents planned to stay in the city permanently.

However, the German capital remains attractive in terms of cultural life and leisure activities. These opportunities were rated positively by 92% of surveyed foreigners.

New York and London lost their appeal because of the high cost of living

Two of the world's largest financial centers — New York and London — also received low ratings from foreign residents.

New York ranked second to last — 32nd — overall, as well as last for quality of life and satisfaction with personal finances. In particular, 82% of surveyed foreigners were dissatisfied with the overall cost of living in the American metropolis. Another 80% rated housing affordability negatively, while 71% criticized the cost of healthcare services.

London, for its part, ranked 25th overall and 31st for quality of life and personal finances. Despite being one of the largest international business centers, the British capital received low scores due to the significant financial burden on foreign residents.

Which countries are the best for expats to live in

In addition to its city ranking, InterNations compiled a separate ranking of countries based on living conditions for expats.

Panama topped the list. Mexico came second and Thailand third. The top ten also included the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Spain, Singapore, Portugal, Malaysia, and Luxembourg.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Kyiv was included among the world’s top 10 least livable cities.