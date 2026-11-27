The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider the petition regarding the dismissal of Vitalii Kim from the position of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The petition calling for the dismissal of Vitalii Kim collected the required number of signatures within a week. It currently has the support of 26,218 people.

As stated on the website, the petition is currently under consideration.

In addition

The initiative was authored by Mykyta Tatyanko, a defender of Mariupol, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and a person released from Russian captivity.

He appealed to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, demanding that he initiate before the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the issue of dismissing Vitalii Kim from the position of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry for Veterans Affairs is an institution that should protect the interests of people who stood up to defend Ukraine, went through the war, sustained injuries, endured captivity, and lost their brothers-in-arms. Leading such an agency requires a special understanding of the needs of the veteran community, responsibility, and the ability to resolve systemic problems - the petition states.

According to the author, Vitalii Kim's activities as minister "raise serious questions."

The veteran also cited a number of reasons:

1. Unacceptable statements regarding veterans.

In an interview, Vitalii Kim stated that after the end of the war, an increase in crime and social tensions due to the return of military personnel would be inevitable. In particular, answering a question about the risk that servicemen might turn to crime due to a lack of adequate employment opportunities, he said: "This will definitely happen." In my view, such statements demonstrate a lack of understanding of the specifics of the veteran community and create a dangerous stereotype of veterans as a potential threat to society. The Minister for Veterans Affairs should formulate policies of support, integration, and respect for defenders, rather than publicly linking their return to civilian life with an inevitable increase in crime.

2. Unresolved systemic problems in veterans policy.

Vitalii Kim himself acknowledged the existence of serious problems in the operation of the veteran support system, including difficulties in obtaining combatant status, receiving payments, and the insufficient number of support specialists. A veteran should not have to overcome bureaucracy independently, search for responsible officials, and wait for months for state-guaranteed services.

3. Suspension of the "Veteran Sport" program.

As of October 1, 2026, the "Veteran Sport" program was temporarily suspended due to the exhaustion of the annual budgetary resources. The fourth, October application period through the "Diia" app did not take place. "Veteran Sport" is not merely a social payment. It is a tool for physical recovery, rehabilitation, and returning veterans to active life. I consider it unacceptable that a program directly supporting the health of defenders is suspended due to inadequate budget planning.

4. Inadequate veterans policy undermines trust in military service.

The state's attitude toward veterans matters not only to those who have already returned from the war, but also to those who continue to serve today or are only planning to join the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. When service members see bureaucratic obstacles, problems with payments, insufficient rehabilitation support, and disrespectful treatment of the veteran community, this inevitably affects their trust in the state, as well as that of those planning to join the military. People who are making the decision today to go and defend Ukraine must be confident that after their service, the state will not leave them alone to deal with their problems. Ineffective veterans policy undermines trust in state institutions, weakens motivation for military service, and creates risks for the country's mobilization policy. The state cannot call on citizens to defend Ukraine while simultaneously demonstrating an inability to properly care for those who have already done so.

Mykyta Tatyanko also voiced a number of demands:

from the Prime Minister of Ukraine — to initiate before the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the issue of dismissing Vitalii Kim from the position of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine in accordance with the procedure established by law;

to assess the results of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs’ activities during Vitalii Kim’s tenure;

to ensure the transparent involvement of representatives of the veteran community in shaping state veterans policy and determining the candidacy of the Ministry’s new head.

Veterans policy must be measured not by the number of statements and presentations, but by real results and dignified treatment of Ukraine’s defenders. Respect for veterans is not a slogan. It is the state’s responsibility — the veteran concluded.

We remind you

Vitalii Kim came under a barrage of criticism after an interview in which he expressed assumptions about criminal risks following the return of service members from the front.

Asked about the threat of rising crime after the return of military personnel, Kim said that "this will definitely happen."