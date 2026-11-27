An unofficial patch for Grand Theft Auto VI allowed the game to be “overclocked” to 40 FPS on PlayStation 5 consoles. Wccftech writes about this, reports UNN.

An unofficial patch for Grand Theft Auto VI, which works only on systems with a jailbreak, removes the game’s frame-rate cap, allowing it to exceed the standard limit of 30 FPS. Early tests only confirmed that the game cannot consistently reach 60 FPS even on the PlayStation 5 Pro, but another test showed that a stable 40 FPS would be entirely achievable if the resolution were reduced and provided there were a way to ensure a lower system thermal load - the publication writes.

Reddit user gama224 conducted an interesting test focused on achieving 40 FPS and found that, thanks to reducing the rendering resolution, the 40 FPS target was entirely achievable, with an overall improvement of between 15% and 30%.

As the publication adds, since Rockstar Games clearly did not want to compromise on the level of graphical detail and simulation elements in Grand Theft Auto VI, these tests once again confirm the developer’s statements about choosing a 30-frames-per-second cap for all platforms.

However, as noted, there is another obvious reason why the developer made this choice: system temperature. According to the Reddit user, during testing the system became extremely hot, reaching 90 °C and above, which forced him to limit the temperature to 85 °C using another homemade application.

Considering how many users encounter overheating issues, it becomes obvious that Rockstar Games took all factors into account when deciding to cap the frame rate at 30 FPS in Grand Theft Auto VI - the author of the article adds.

It is worth noting that some streamers online complained that GTA 6 “kills” the PS5. In particular, during a Twitch stream by a gamer using the nickname shivjam, the game froze, and “artifacts” characteristic of a graphics processor failure began appearing on the screen. The streamer said that the console would not turn on afterward, and the stream had to be ended.

GTA6 burned out my PS5 tonight. The graphics card failed, and the console is headed for the trash. RIP - the streamer wrote.

Streamer JoJoJosiah also took a break from exploring the game, and during that time his console caught fire. The smoke set off the alarm, so the console had to be disconnected immediately.

Earlier, the developers stated that they had specifically targeted 30 FPS to ensure the best gaming experience for current-generation consoles.

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