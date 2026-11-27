Photo: Kyiv Zoo

A nutria rescued by Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk is undergoing rehabilitation at the capital’s zoo, UNN reports, citing the capital’s zoo.

Details

According to the capital’s zoo, in September 2026, the nutria came to the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Pokrovsk on its own—it simply appeared in a dugout.

At first, the soldiers thought the animal had gotten lost and carried it to the water and trees several times, but it returned each time, as if looking for shelter. Soon, the men realized that the nutria was tame and left it in the dugout, feeding it potatoes, carrots, and rusks.

Photo: Kyiv Zoo

And since everyone at the front has their own call sign, the new resident received one too—"Dugout."

Later, some of the soldiers went on leave and to headquarters, so they took the four-legged Dugout with them. He was evacuated from the front line in a specially equipped container and handed over in the Kyiv region to volunteers who regularly help the military. These volunteers brought the gray front-line nutria to Kyiv Zoo. Dugout is currently undergoing rehabilitation and adaptation under the constant supervision of our specialists, feels well, and thanks the Glorious Defenders for saving him! —the zoo said.

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