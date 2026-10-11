Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetable
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Zoo has launched its seasonal pumpkin weekends. The residents of the hoofed-animal section are enjoying the gifts of autumn as part of environmental enrichment.
Pumpkin weekends have begun at Kyiv Zoo — this weekend, the hoofed animals are enjoying the orange gifts of autumn, UNN reports, citing a statement from the capital's zoo.
Pumpkin Weekends are underway at KyivZoo — a seasonal form of environmental enrichment for our animals. Changes to the enclosures and updates to the menu are a necessary and beneficial part of care
This weekend, the hoofed animals will enjoy the orange gifts of autumn.
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