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Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2846 views

The Kyiv Zoo has launched its seasonal pumpkin weekends. The residents of the hoofed-animal section are enjoying the gifts of autumn as part of environmental enrichment.

Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetable

Pumpkin weekends have begun at Kyiv Zoo — this weekend, the hoofed animals are enjoying the orange gifts of autumn, UNN reports, citing a statement from the capital's zoo.

Pumpkin Weekends are underway at KyivZoo — a seasonal form of environmental enrichment for our animals. Changes to the enclosures and updates to the menu are a necessary and beneficial part of care 

— the statement says.

This weekend, the hoofed animals will enjoy the orange gifts of autumn. 

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Antonina Tumanova

KyivUNN Lite
Animals