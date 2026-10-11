Pumpkin weekends have begun at Kyiv Zoo — this weekend, the hoofed animals are enjoying the orange gifts of autumn, UNN reports, citing a statement from the capital's zoo.

Pumpkin Weekends are underway at KyivZoo — a seasonal form of environmental enrichment for our animals. Changes to the enclosures and updates to the menu are a necessary and beneficial part of care — the statement says.

This weekend, the hoofed animals will enjoy the orange gifts of autumn.

Newborn pygmy hippo at Berlin Zoo named Toni