Founded in 2023, the European Association of the Best Christmas Markets has selected the best markets of this season. More than half of the certificates this time went to markets in German cities. DW reported in greater detail on the German winners, UNN reports.

Details

Experts evaluate Christmas markets, fairs, and bazaars in four main categories: atmosphere and design, selection and variety, quality and sustainability, and comfort and safety. They take into account, among other things, the design of the market stalls, festive illumination, the quality of live and background music, the originality of souvenirs, the variety of regional dishes and drinks, entertainment programs for children, accessibility options, and more.

Which markets in Germany received the Christmas "Oscar":

"Reiter's Market" in Rothenburg ob der Tauber: one of Europe's best-known Christmas markets takes place amid the scenery of a medieval Bavarian town;

The Baroque Market on Ludwigsburg's Market Square: it is famous for its illumination. Giant, glowing angels hover above the decorated stalls, spreading their wings;

"The Christmas Capital of the North" — Lübeck: during Advent, several markets open in the city at once, from the traditional one near the Old Town Hall to medieval and craft markets;

The City of Christmas Angels, Augsburg: one of Germany's oldest Christmas markets takes place in the square in front of the town hall. At weekends, visitors can see the famous "Angel Play." The angels appear on the building's balconies and in its windows to the sound of Christmas music;

Gingerbread Christmas in Aachen: the market takes place in the squares around the historic town hall and the famous Aachen Cathedral. The market's main sweet symbol is Aachen gingerbread, baked according to old recipes;

Half-Timbered Christmas in Quedlinburg: in the city known for its half-timbered houses, the Christmas program extends beyond the main square. As part of the "Advent in the Courtyards" campaign, around twenty historic courtyards, normally closed to the public, open their gates to visitors.

Experts conduct the assessment in four main categories: atmosphere and design, selection and variety, quality and sustainability, and comfort and safety. They take into account, among other things, the design of the market stalls, festive illumination, the quality of live and background music, the originality of souvenirs, the variety of regional dishes and drinks, entertainment programs for children, accessibility options, and more.

In addition to the six German locations, the best European Christmas markets of the 2026 season also include five more in Austria, Switzerland, Romania, Denmark, and Norway (one in each country).