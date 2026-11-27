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The Government has approved and will send the draft 2027 Budget, finalized for the second reading, to Parliament today. This was reported by Budget Committee Chair Roksolana Pidlasa, who also spoke about the key changes to the document, UNN reports.

Details

Pidlasa listed the most significant changes compared with the first-reading version:

the idea of raising VAT and excise duty rates was removed—it did not generate enthusiasm in Parliament;

the NBU will transfer at least UAH 85 billion in profits to the budget (UAH 36.3 billion more than had been planned before the first reading);

UAH 31 billion has been allocated for war-risk insurance (up from UAH 1 billion), while the Ministry of Economy is seeking an additional $2–3 billion from partners for this purpose. The possibility of compensating war risks was also provided for, including for vessel owners, operators, and charterers;

for the first time in many years, the education subsidy was allocated directly in an annex to the law—for January–August 2027; the Government will allocate the remainder of the year by its own decision. The Government will allocate the remaining 2026 education subsidy funds, including UAH 500 million for the energy independence of vocational pre-higher and higher education institutions, UAH 400 million for dormitories and boarding facilities at residential schools, and the remainder for education’s operational needs;

In 2027, the “National Cashback” will not be paid from the business support program, but the state will pay the debt for May–December 2026;

the state will compensate up to 75% of the cost of constructing and reconstructing livestock farms (currently—50%);

among the Government’s instructions is to review in 2027 all laws under which other amounts are calculated based on the subsistence minimum or minimum wage, with their subsequent delinking. This will make it possible to increase the subsistence minimum and minimum wage without fear that salaries in government bodies will increase at the same time. The Government also instructed itself to optimize the number of employees in executive authorities.

Revenues, receipts, expenditures

According to the Budget Committee chair, the budget’s own revenues (excluding grants) decreased by UAH 49 billion.

The main reasons are, first and foremost, the following. Parliament did not support raising VAT and excise duty rates, so the Government removed the UAH 67 billion that had been projected from the increase. Another nearly UAH 65 billion was removed from “de-shadowing” at customs. This year, customs was unable to collectively exceed all payment targets, and therefore no receipts under this item were recorded or are expected. If customs nevertheless exceeds its targets in 2027, this money will subsequently be allocated to the defense reserve program - she said.

At the same time, according to her, some other revenues increased:

+UAH 36.3 billion—the NBU’s profit;

+UAH 25.7 billion—personal income tax and the military levy;

+UAH 14 billion—rent for the use of subsoil of national significance;

+UAH 2.1 billion—import duty.

The need for international financing has not changed—$52.6 billion. We will be able to include the additional assistance from the EU (€45 billion) in the budget only after an official decision by the European Council, approximately in June 2027 - Pidlasa added.

According to her, the largest changes in expenditures include the following (the list is not exhaustive):

+UAH 30 billion for war-risk insurance;

+UAH 20.4 billion—support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, primarily financial provisions (thanks to higher revenues from military personal income tax, the military levy, and import VAT on parcels);

+UAH 13.4 billion—the Reserve Fund, which now stands at UAH 105 billion;

+UAH 2 billion—a pilot project to reform teachers’ pay (schools’ participation will be voluntary);

+UAH 2 billion—for weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

+UAH 1.3 billion—a subsidy for shelters in schools and kindergartens;

+UAH 1 billion—CampeX, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science and the World Bank: a network of campuses of excellence based at state universities;

+UAH 970.7 million—for research institutions of the National Academy of Sciences;

+UAH 801.9 million—support for veterans and their families;

+UAH 717 million—providing housing for orphaned children;

+UAH 800 million—support for farmers, of which +UAH 600 million is for supporting agricultural producers and +UAH 200 million is for loans to farmers;

+UAH 536 million—additional payments to employees in the fuel and energy sector, housing and utilities sector, and railway sector who eliminate the consequences of emergencies following shelling;

+UAH 450 million—for the purchase of medicines.

We expect the committee meeting at the end of next week, with the vote in the chamber scheduled for December 9 - Pidlasa concluded.

Salaries will rise, but demand for new workers will decline: the NBU published its forecast for 2027