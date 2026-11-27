Regular Russian shelling is damaging production facilities in Ukraine, as a result of which some enterprises were forced to reduce their workforce this year. At the same time, companies’ demand for new specialists has declined compared with previous months.

This is stated in the National Bank of Ukraine’s October 2026 inflation report, UNN reports.

Details

According to the regulator’s forecast, real wages, that is, adjusted for inflation, will rise by 11.4% in 2026. Over the next two years, the pace of growth will be lower, at approximately 4–5% annually.

Despite the decline in demand for new workers, most Ukrainian enterprises continue to experience a labor shortage. This is because a significant number of Ukrainians have gone abroad or are serving in the Defense Forces. As a result, companies are finding it difficult to recruit staff, while employers have to compete for workers and offer higher pay.

At the same time, the National Bank has downgraded its forecast for the country’s economic growth. According to its estimates, Ukraine’s real GDP will contract by 0.4% in 2026. By comparison, the economy grew by 1.8% in 2025. In 2027, the regulator expects GDP growth to resume at 0.4%, accelerating to 2.2% in 2028. A gradual reduction in security risks for businesses and enterprises is an important condition for the recovery.

As for prices, according to the NBU’s forecast, inflation will amount to 12.5% at the end of 2026. In 2027, it is expected to slow to 7.3%, and in 2028 to the target level of 5%.

Recall

In September 2026, the annual growth of the net hryvnia-denominated loan portfolio of businesses stood at 32.9%. At the same time, the NBU warns that maintaining the bank profit tax at 50% in 2027 could limit banks’ ability to lend to businesses and households.