Roksolana Pidlasa

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14547 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26004 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63294 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211489 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121305 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129964 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390085 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309417 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2162 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12822 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43910 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71771 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56903 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Roksolana Pidlasa

Podlasa on Orban's statements about blocking 35 billion euros to Ukraine: it was a political farce

Roksolana Pidlasa explained that Orban could not block the EU's €35 billion allocation to Ukraine. All that is needed to disburse the funds is a simple majority vote in the EU Council, not a unanimous decision.

Economy • October 21, 08:35 AM • 16126 views

Shmyhal on the approval of granting 35 billion euros to Ukraine through the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: should be available by the end of the year

EU envoys agree to provide Ukraine with €35 billion from frozen Russian assets. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the funds should be available by the end of 2024.

Economy • October 11, 02:39 PM • 42504 views

The head of the committee explained why the $50 billion loan from the EU and the US should be stretched over two years

The head of the Budget Committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, explained the need to distribute the $50 billion loan from the EU and the US over two years. This is due to the one-time nature of the payment and the lack of new agreements for the future.

Economy • October 11, 08:34 AM • 13781 views

State Budget 2025 to be voted on at the end of November - head of the committee

The draft state budget for 2025 is currently being reviewed for amendments. It provides for UAH 2.2 trillion for defense, including UAH 1.2 trillion for military salaries and UAH 737 billion for weapons. The vote in the Rada is scheduled for the end of November.

War • October 9, 07:53 AM • 41625 views

MP on the draft law on tax hikes: more than UAH 152 billion in revenue is expected from it

More than UAH 152 billion in revenues are expected from the draft law on tax increases. The main revenues will come from the bank tax and the tax on profits of financial companies, said the head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee.

Economy • October 9, 06:56 AM • 13544 views

The budget for 2025 provides more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund

The draft State Budget 2025 provides UAH 43. 2 billion for the Road Fund, which contradicts the promises to allocate all additional excise taxes to defense. This drew criticism from MPs and members of the Budget Committee.

Economy • September 20, 10:25 AM • 11046 views

By the end of the year, a hole of almost 5 5 billion will form in the budget-Pidlasa

By the end of the year, a budget deficit of almost UAH 5 billion will be formed due to the use of funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024.

Economy • June 7, 07:07 AM • 16866 views

MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission

The parliamentarians discussed with IMF representatives the attraction of international assistance in the amount of $37 billion and more than 400 billion hryvnias for Ukraine's military campaign.

Economy • February 15, 10:44 AM • 27131 views

Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Pidlasa meets with the leadership of the IMF mission in Kyiv

Head of the Parliamentary Budget Committee Pidlasa met with IMF representatives in Kyiv to discuss the economic situation in Ukraine and progress in implementing structural reforms under the IMF program.

Economy • February 15, 06:55 AM • 32510 views

Funds to cover mobilization needs can only be raised from internal resources, but no decision has been made - Pidlasa

Additional funds of UAH 720 billion can be raised from Ukraine's domestic resources to cover the needs of military mobilisation, as funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the Armed Forces. Currently, no decision has been made on the number of mobilised or the source of funding has not yet been decided.

War • February 2, 05:42 PM • 104964 views

"The first quarter may be difficult": the Rada spoke about the risk of delaying financial assistance from the West

Ukraine expects to receive financial assistance from the EU as part of the EU's multi-annual budget, and negotiations on the first tranche may be finalized at the EU summit in January.

Economy • December 18, 12:55 PM • 30237 views