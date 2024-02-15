MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101977 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128763 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129894 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177835 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148718 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244303 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101625 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85755 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82396 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94725 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240865 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3637 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128765 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103715 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103844 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120150 views
MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission

MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission

 • 27095 views

The parliamentarians discussed with IMF representatives the attraction of international assistance in the amount of $37 billion and more than 400 billion hryvnias for Ukraine's military campaign.

According to the calculations of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, in 2024 the need for international financing is $37 billion, and the additional need for the purchase and repair of military equipment is more than 400 billion UAH, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the VR Budget Committee, Roksolana Pidlas, the contacts with the IMF continue to discuss issues related to risks for the Ukrainian economy and budget. The importance of attracting international assistance was considered in the context of the growing financing of the military campaign.

Pidlasa noted that this year the need for international financing is $37 billion, and the additional need for the purchase and repair of military equipment is more than 400 billion UAH.

We exchanged views with the IMF mission on the positive and negative effects of various sources of additional domestic resources. I pointed out that additional resources could also be raised by reducing non-priority capital expenditures. Although it will be a small amount in the scale of our needs, it will ease the pressure on taxpayers

- said the MP.

Following a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund in Kyiv, the implementation of 5 IMF structural benchmarks was confirmed.

In this four-year program, the Budget Committee, with the support and active participation of the entire Parliament, has successfully implemented 5 IMF structural pillars related to fiscal policy and the state budget

- said Pidlasa after the meeting.

The head of the committee noted that the IMF mission is preparing for the next review of the program with Ukraine and is assessing the economic situation.

A World Bank report estimates the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next ten years as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion at $486 billion.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
world-bankWorld Bank
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
roksolana-pidlasaRoksolana Pidlasa
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising