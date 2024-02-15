MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission

According to the calculations of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, in 2024 the need for international financing is $37 billion, and the additional need for the purchase and repair of military equipment is more than 400 billion UAH, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the VR Budget Committee, Roksolana Pidlas, the contacts with the IMF continue to discuss issues related to risks for the Ukrainian economy and budget. The importance of attracting international assistance was considered in the context of the growing financing of the military campaign.

We exchanged views with the IMF mission on the positive and negative effects of various sources of additional domestic resources. I pointed out that additional resources could also be raised by reducing non-priority capital expenditures. Although it will be a small amount in the scale of our needs, it will ease the pressure on taxpayers - said the MP.

Recall

Following a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund in Kyiv, the implementation of 5 IMF structural benchmarks was confirmed.

In this four-year program, the Budget Committee, with the support and active participation of the entire Parliament, has successfully implemented 5 IMF structural pillars related to fiscal policy and the state budget - said Pidlasa after the meeting.

The head of the committee noted that the IMF mission is preparing for the next review of the program with Ukraine and is assessing the economic situation.

Recall

A World Bank report estimates the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next ten years as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion at $486 billion.

