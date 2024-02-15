Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Pidlasa meets with the leadership of the IMF mission in Kyiv

Chairman of the Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa met with Deputy Head of Mission Sanna Nadim and IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan. This was reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the IMF mission in Kyiv is preparing for the next review of the program with Ukraine, assessing the economic situation and the results of the implementation of structural beacons that Ukraine has committed to fulfill by the end of February 2024.

I am pleased that in this four-year program, the Budget Committee, with the support and active participation of the entire Parliament, has successfully implemented five structural IMF beacons related to budget policy and the state budget Pidlasa said.

She added that this week's discussion is not about lighthouses, but about risks to the economy and budget:

growing financing of the military campaign,

attracting international assistance.

The need for international financing is 37 billion US dollars. The additional need for the purchase and repair of military equipment is over UAH 400 billion Pidlasa informed.

She and the IMF mission exchanged views on the positive and negative effects of various sources of additional domestic resources.

I drew attention to the fact that additional resources could be raised by reducing non-priority capital expenditures (and although, frankly, this would be an insignificant amount in the scale of our needs, it would ease the pressure on taxpayers) emphasized the MP.

Funds to cover mobilization needs can only be raised from internal resources, but no decision has been made - Pidlasa