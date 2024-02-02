Funds to cover mobilization needs can only be raised from internal resources, but no decision has been made - Pidlasa

Funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the Armed Forces, so an additional 720 billion UAH for mobilization can be obtained using domestic resources, including, in particular: NBU funds (part of net profit), taxes and fees, confiscation of Russian assets, privatization, etc. However, the number of people who can be mobilized is unknown, so these points are not yet being considered, UNN reports with reference to the portal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

UAH 720 billion of additional needs for the year is 22% of Ukraine's total expenditures in 2024, and more than 40% of defense spending. This was stated by Roksolana Pidlasa, Chairman of the Budget Committee.

Since funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the army, domestic resources should be considered, namely:

1. Tax and customs duties that go to the state budget.

2. Dividends of state-owned companies.

3. NBU funds (part of net profit).

4. Proceeds from domestic government bonds.

5. Local taxes and fees.

6. Issue of the hryvnia.

7. 7. Privatization.

8. Funds from the confiscation and sale of Russian assets.

9. Funds from the lease of state and municipal property.

At the same time, it is emphasized that no decision has been made on any of the above items. The reason is that there is no decision on the total number of people to be mobilized in 2024.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada .

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov says that the priority in the new draft law on mobilization should be justice for all Ukrainians.