Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Actual
Funds to cover mobilization needs can only be raised from internal resources, but no decision has been made - Pidlasa

Funds to cover mobilization needs can only be raised from internal resources, but no decision has been made - Pidlasa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104941 views

Additional funds of UAH 720 billion can be raised from Ukraine's domestic resources to cover the needs of military mobilisation, as funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the Armed Forces. Currently, no decision has been made on the number of mobilised or the source of funding has not yet been decided.

Funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the Armed Forces, so an additional 720 billion UAH for mobilization can be obtained using domestic resources, including, in particular: NBU funds (part of net profit), taxes and fees, confiscation of Russian assets, privatization, etc. However, the number of people who can be mobilized is unknown, so these points are not yet being considered, UNN reports with reference to the portal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

UAH 720 billion of additional needs for the year is 22% of Ukraine's total expenditures in 2024, and more than 40% of defense spending. This was stated by Roksolana Pidlasa, Chairman of the Budget Committee.

Since funds from international partners cannot be spent on the needs of the army, domestic resources should be considered, namely:

1. Tax and customs duties that go to the state budget.

2. Dividends of state-owned companies.

3. NBU funds (part of net profit).

4. Proceeds from domestic government bonds.

5. Local taxes and fees.

6. Issue of the hryvnia.

7. 7. Privatization.

8. Funds from the confiscation and sale of Russian assets.

9. Funds from the lease of state and municipal property.

"I have no doubt about it." Kuleba is confident that a decision on the use of Russia's frozen assets will be made this year02.02.24, 13:16 • 53930 views

At the same time, it is emphasized that no decision has been made on any of the above items. The reason is that there is no decision on the total number of people to be mobilized in 2024.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada .

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov says that the priority in the new draft law on mobilization should be justice for all Ukrainians.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
roksolana-pidlasaRoksolana Pidlasa
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

