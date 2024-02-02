"I have no doubt about it." Kuleba is confident that a decision on the use of Russia's frozen assets will be made this year

Ukraine expects that a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will be made in 2024. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine, together with its partners, will decide on the use of frozen Russian assets in 2024. That is, this decision will be made in 2024. I have no doubt about it, knowing the dynamics of these discussions - Kuleba said.

Kuleba emphasized that the decision to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will have its difficulties and did not rule out that it will be made in parts.

That is, first, with respect to the income tax on the frozen asset, with respect to the profit itself, and, ultimately, with respect to the asset itself. But the fact that we are going this way, we already have the first results, and this decision will be made in 2024 is a fact said the minister.

The Foreign Minister also jokingly said that "ideally, of course, we would like all Russian assets to be loaded onto a Russian plane arrested in Canada by 2024 and flown to Ukraine, where we can use them.

Seriously, we hope that Canada will complete all judicial and legal procedures and that this plane will become an important precedent, an important symbol of the transfer of a material, not financial, Russian asset to Ukraine - Kuleba summarized.

To recap

