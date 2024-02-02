"I have no doubt about it." Kuleba is confident that a decision on the use of Russia's frozen assets will be made this year

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62527 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116258 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121484 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164713 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266650 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176665 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166807 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236984 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83372 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61026 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96793 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57968 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38986 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247856 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234068 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100054 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100507 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117034 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117696 views
"I have no doubt about it." Kuleba is confident that a decision on the use of Russia's frozen assets will be made this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53931 views

Ukraine expects that the decision to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine will be made in 2024.

Ukraine expects that a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will be made in 2024. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine, together with its partners, will decide on the use of frozen Russian assets in 2024. That is, this decision will be made in 2024. I have no doubt about it, knowing the dynamics of these discussions

- Kuleba said.

Kuleba emphasized that the decision to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will have its difficulties and did not rule out that it will be made in parts.

That is, first, with respect to the income tax on the frozen asset, with respect to the profit itself, and, ultimately, with respect to the asset itself. But the fact that we are going this way, we already have the first results, and this decision will be made in 2024 is a fact

 said the minister.

The Foreign Minister also jokingly said that "ideally, of course, we would like all Russian assets to be loaded onto a Russian plane arrested in Canada by 2024 and flown to Ukraine, where we can use them.

Seriously, we hope that Canada will complete all judicial and legal procedures and that this plane will become an important precedent, an important symbol of the transfer of a material, not financial, Russian asset to Ukraine

- Kuleba summarized.

To recap

Canada and Ukraine intend to launch a coalition to return Ukrainian childrenwho were illegally abducted by Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
canadaCanada
melani-dzholiMelanie Joly
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

