The budget for 2025 provides more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund

The draft State Budget for 2025 provides for more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund, which caused dissatisfaction due to the inconsistency with the promises that all additional excise taxes would be used for defense. Writes UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Do you remember when excise taxes were raised, they said that “all the money is for the army”? Well, the Budget 2025 provides UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund! ,” Zheleznyak wrote.

MP asked the head of the Budget Committee, Roksolana Pidlasiy, why such a sum should be allocated to the Road Fund, to which she replied:

“The issue definitely needs to be discussed. And this is definitely the Government's proposal. I do not support the renewal of the road fund in 2025. All excise taxes should be directed to defense needs.”

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the draft State Budget for 2025. After the hearing, MPs will have until October 1 to submit proposals to the document.