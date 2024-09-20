The budget for 2025 provides more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114799 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186497 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149150 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141294 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104929 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52374 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37491 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 79835 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54609 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51029 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146478 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150805 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141881 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158456 views
The budget for 2025 provides more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11007 views

The draft State Budget 2025 provides UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund, which contradicts the promises to allocate all additional excise taxes to defense. This drew criticism from MPs and members of the Budget Committee.

The draft State Budget for 2025 provides for more than UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund, which caused dissatisfaction due to the inconsistency with the promises that all additional excise taxes would be used for defense. Writes UNN with reference to MP  Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Do you remember when excise taxes were raised, they said that “all the money is for the army”? Well, the Budget 2025 provides UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund!

 ,” Zheleznyak wrote.
Image

MP asked the head of the Budget Committee, Roksolana Pidlasiy, why such a sum should be allocated to the Road Fund, to which she replied: 

“The issue definitely needs to be discussed. And this is definitely the Government's proposal. I do not support the renewal of the road fund in 2025. All excise taxes should be directed to defense needs.” 

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the draft State Budget for 2025. After the hearing, MPs will have until October 1 to submit proposals to the document. 

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
roksolana-pidlasaRoksolana Pidlasa
ukraineUkraine

