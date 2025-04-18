Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.
If for some reason one of the two parties creates serious obstacles, we'll just say: "You're foolish, you're terrible people," and we'll just walk away. But hopefully, we won't have to do that. And Marco (Rubio - ed.) is right in saying we want to see it end. Think about it. So many people are dying every day as we speak, playing games. So we're not going to tolerate that. I think we have a very good chance of getting this problem solved
When asked if he thought the Russians were playing with the US, he noted that no one plays with him.
"I'm trying to help." Everything is coming to a close," Trump added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.
US President Donald Trump said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week.