Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

The US may stop participating in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine if one of the parties hinders peace. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.

If for some reason one of the two parties creates serious obstacles, we'll just say: "You're foolish, you're terrible people," and we'll just walk away. But hopefully, we won't have to do that. And Marco (Rubio - ed.) is right in saying we want to see it end. Think about it. So many people are dying every day as we speak, playing games. So we're not going to tolerate that. I think we have a very good chance of getting this problem solved - said Trump.

When asked if he thought the Russians were playing with the US, he noted that no one plays with him.

"I'm trying to help." Everything is coming to a close," Trump added.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week.