Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36264 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50787 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63227 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68389 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105291 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91669 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155148 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53933 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137754 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36264 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87888 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143830 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155148 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137754 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15072 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18463 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20622 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55330 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67937 views
Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8238 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

The US may stop participating in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine if one of the parties hinders peace. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.

If for some reason one of the two parties creates serious obstacles, we'll just say: "You're foolish, you're terrible people," and we'll just walk away. But hopefully, we won't have to do that. And Marco (Rubio - ed.) is right in saying we want to see it end. Think about it. So many people are dying every day as we speak, playing games. So we're not going to tolerate that. I think we have a very good chance of getting this problem solved 

- said Trump.

When asked if he thought the Russians were playing with the US, he noted that no one plays with him.

"I'm trying to help." Everything is coming to a close," Trump added.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
