Shmyhal on the approval of granting 35 billion euros to Ukraine through the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: should be available by the end of the year
Kyiv • UNN
EU envoys agree to provide Ukraine with €35 billion from frozen Russian assets. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the funds should be available by the end of 2024.
EUR 35 billion of special financial assistance to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets, which was agreed by the permanent representatives of the EU member states, should be available to Ukraine at the end of this year.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Shmyhal reminded that the permanent representatives of the EU member states agreed to provide Ukraine with special financial assistance worth 35 billion euros through the use of frozen Russian assets.
This is a great victory for Ukraine, which we have been working on for more than 2 years. I am grateful to our European partners for this fair and bold decision. We expect the EU Council to approve it in the near future. The funds should be available for Ukraine by the end of this year, which will allow our Government to fully finance its priority expenditures already in the beginning of the 2025 fiscal year
Roksolana Pidlasa, MP and head of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget, said that the $50 billion loan from the EU and the US should be stretched over 2 yearsbecause this money is actually a “one-time” and will probably come in 2025.
There are no new similar arrangements for the future. If most of it is spent in one year, Ukraine may face a problem of financing non-military expenditures in 2026 .