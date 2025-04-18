No-fly zone introduced over Sandringham Palace after Zelenskyy's visit

A no-fly zone has been introduced over the Sandringham estate after British King Charles hosted the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Sandringham, Great Britain, flight restrictions have been introduced over the estate of King Charles III. This restriction to protect "members of the royal family and other high-ranking individuals" was implemented at the request of the Security Service. The decision to establish a no-fly zone is related to the fact that during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drones were spotted over King Charles's residence.

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander signed an order prohibiting aircraft from flying below 2000 feet (slightly over 600 meters) in Sandringham.

Given the need for security for members of the royal family and other high-ranking guests staying at or visiting Sandringham House, and at the request of security services, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport have agreed that flights near this location should be restricted for reasons of public safety - reads the order.

Royal flights, visitor aircraft, as well as police and emergency services are exempt from the order.

UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the King of Great Britain at Sandringham Palace. The visit took place against the backdrop of diplomatic tension with the US and a summit in London regarding support for Ukraine.

