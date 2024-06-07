By the end of the year, a hole of almost 5 5 billion will form in the budget-Pidlasa

Problems with financing the military budget forced the government to use funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will result in a budget deficit of almost майже 5 billion by the end of the year. To solve this problem, the government plans to make changes to the budget in July.

This was stated by the chairman of the Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Pidlasa says that after Congress adopted the aid package, Ukraine closed all non-military spending, such as humanitarian, social and salary payments to state employees.

There are certain difficulties with financing the military budget, because it is financed only from domestic revenues - taxes, customs duties, taxes from privatization and placement of government bonds. Due to the fact that we did not have military assistance from the United States for a long time, Ukraine was forced to use the funds that were set aside for monetary support for the military to purchase weapons in the first quarter of 2024. Because of this, we have a hole in the budget of almost 5 5 billion by the end of the year. Therefore, we will make changes to the budget to ensure all the payments that we promised to the military personnel "no," she said.

According to her, changes to the budget will be made in July.

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified an agreement with the EU to receive 50 billion euros over 4 years under the Ukraine Facility program, which requires reforms to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, with 16 billion euros expected to be received this year.