By the end of the year, a hole of almost 5 5 billion will form in the budget-Pidlasa

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61431 views
01:58 PM • 61431 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137806 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142960 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236076 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163204 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163204 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147609 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218219 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204852 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
March 1, 07:22 AM • 45686 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45686 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 59912 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59912 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 108256 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108256 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 41675 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 103925 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103925 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218230 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 7503 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7503 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 103925 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103925 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 108256 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108256 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157959 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157959 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156766 views
By the end of the year, a hole of almost 5 5 billion will form in the budget-Pidlasa
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 16844 views

By the end of the year, a hole of almost 5 5 billion will form in the budget-Pidlasa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16844 views

By the end of the year, a budget deficit of almost UAH 5 billion will be formed due to the use of funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024.

Problems with financing the military budget forced the government to use funds intended for monetary support of the military for the purchase of weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will result in a budget deficit of almost майже 5 billion by the end of the year. To solve this problem, the government plans to make changes to the budget in July.

This was stated by the chairman of the Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Pidlasa says that after Congress adopted the aid package, Ukraine closed all non-military spending, such as humanitarian, social and salary payments to state employees.

There are certain difficulties with financing the military budget, because it is financed only from domestic revenues - taxes, customs duties, taxes from privatization and placement of government bonds. Due to the fact that we did not have military assistance from the United States for a long time, Ukraine was forced to use the funds that were set aside for monetary support for the military to purchase weapons in the first quarter of 2024. Because of this, we have a hole in the budget of almost 5 5 billion by the end of the year. Therefore, we will make changes to the budget to ensure all the payments that we promised to the military personnel

"no," she said.

According to her, changes to the budget will be made in July.

recall

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified an agreement with the EU to receive 50 billion euros over 4 years under the Ukraine Facility program, which requires reforms to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, with 16 billion euros expected to be received this year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
roksolana-pidlasaRoksolana Pidlasa
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

