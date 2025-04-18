$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

The elements are out of control in northern Italy: at least three people have died due to heavy rainfall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7896 views

In northern Italy, at least three people have died due to heavy rains that caused a transport collapse. Connections with Austria and Switzerland have been delayed, some areas are flooded.

The elements are out of control in northern Italy: at least three people have died due to heavy rainfall

At least three people have died in northern Italy after heavy rains. The downpours caused serious disruptions to transport, with connections between Austria, Italy and Switzerland being delayed. Many rivers have burst their banks, causing flooding in several areas. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dpa.

Details

The publication notes that the northern regions of Italy, in particular Piedmont, South Tyrol and Lombardy, were affected by heavy rainfall.

A father and son died when their car was swept away by floodwaters near Valdagno, between Venice and Lake Garda. A 92-year-old man was found dead in his home near Turin on Thursday, April 17.

The situation was expected to calm down on Friday, but many rivers burst their banks, causing flooding in several areas.

At least three people have died in northern Italy after heavy rains 

- authorities said on Friday, April 18.

Emergency services have taken several dozen people to safety. Electricity has been cut off in some areas.

Also, according to the publication, the downpours caused serious disruptions to transport shortly before the Easter weekend, with connections between Austria, Italy and Switzerland being delayed.

Some parts of neighboring Switzerland have also been cut off due to heavy snowfall. It is reported that more than half a meter of fresh snow fell in the region on Thursday. The popular ski resort of Zermatt was without power.

According to authorities, key transport routes such as the Simplon Pass and the Great St. Bernard Tunnel are still closed.

The risk of avalanches at any altitude and the risk of falling trees is very high

 - they added.

Thousands of people experienced breathing problems: a sandstorm swept through central and southern Iraq15.04.25, 17:07 • 8653 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Austria
Switzerland
Italy
