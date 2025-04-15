$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17287 views

11:16 AM • 75207 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40387 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45743 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52736 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94917 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86661 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35531 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60635 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109575 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Thousands of people experienced breathing problems: a sandstorm swept through central and southern Iraq

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7720 views

A sandstorm swept through the central and southern regions of Iraq, causing more than a thousand people to seek medical help with breathing problems. The authorities closed the airports.

Thousands of people experienced breathing problems: a sandstorm swept through central and southern Iraq

More than a thousand people have had breathing problems after a sandstorm swept through central and southern Iraq. At least seven hundred cases of suffocation have been reported in the province of Mutanna. More than 500 people, including children, were taken to hospitals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

A sandstorm covered the southern provinces of Iraq with an orange cloud and reduced visibility to less than one kilometer.

More than 1,000 people have had breathing problems after a sandstorm swept through central and southern Iraq

- health officials said.

The publication noted that, according to one official from the province of Mutanna, at least 700 cases of suffocation are known.

More than 250 people were taken to hospitals in Najaf province, and at least 322 patients, including children, were sent to hospitals in Diwaniyah province. Another 530 people reported breathing problems in the provinces of Di-Kar and Basra.

Photos circulating online show some areas of the country covered in a thick orange haze. Pedestrians and police officers wore medical masks to protect themselves from the dust.

According to local media, power outages occurred in a number of regions. Also, the authorities were forced to close airports in the provinces of Najaf and Basra.

Dust storms are becoming more frequent in the country due to climate change

Dust storms are a common occurrence in Iraq, but some experts believe they are becoming more frequent due to climate change. It is because of climate change that Iraq is on the UN list as one of the five most vulnerable countries. Local residents are constantly faced with regular sandstorms, terrible heat and water shortages.

For example, a severe sandstorm in 2022 led to the death of one person, and more than five thousand people needed treatment for respiratory diseases.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Iraq will experience more "dusty days" in the future.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California15.04.25, 01:31 • 2742 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Nations
Iraq
