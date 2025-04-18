Occupiers struck energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, part of the region is without power
Kyiv • UNN
An attack by the Russian army on energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast has been recorded. As a result of the strike, part of the oblast was left without power supply, there are no casualties.
The Russian army attacked the Sumy region, striking the energy infrastructure. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.
Russians struck the energy infrastructure of Sumy region
Earlier
As reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, there was an "arrival" outside the city without casualties or injuries. However, as a result of the Russian attack, part of the region was left without electricity.
Energy workers are already restoring it. It may take some time. But not much
