In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russian army killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

In the 22 days of the so-called "energy truce," the Russian army killed almost 2.5 times more Ukrainians than in the same period before its announcement. This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that from March 25 to April 15, the Russians carried out 8 massive attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in the death of 72 people, including 11 children.

In addition, according to the head of the Center, officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, during the so-called "energy ceasefire," the Muscovites increased the intensity of attacks on civilians, increased attacks and shelling on the front.

Ukraine, for its part, on March 11 expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary 30-day ceasefire. Instead, Putin and his army continue to kill Ukrainian civilians - the statement reads.

The General Staff denied the Russian lie about Ukraine's violation of the "energy truce"