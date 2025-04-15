$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14209 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12478 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18007 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27520 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59248 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56346 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33209 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59427 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106397 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164881 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russian army killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10286 views

In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russians killed 2.5 times more Ukrainians. The occupiers have increased the intensity of strikes on civilians and ramped up attacks on the front lines.

In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russian army killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

In the 22 days of the so-called "energy truce," the Russian army killed almost 2.5 times more Ukrainians than in the same period before its announcement. This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that from March 25 to April 15, the Russians carried out 8 massive attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in the death of 72 people, including 11 children. 

In addition, according to the head of the Center, officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, during the so-called "energy ceasefire," the Muscovites increased the intensity of attacks on civilians, increased attacks and shelling on the front. 

Ukraine, for its part, on March 11 expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary 30-day ceasefire. Instead, Putin and his army continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

- the statement reads.

The General Staff denied the Russian lie about Ukraine's violation of the "energy truce"05.04.25, 19:08 • 19594 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
United States
Ukraine
